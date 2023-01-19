TSA confiscates record-high amount of guns at McGhee Tyson Airport

Every airport in Tennessee saw record-highs for confiscated guns, Transportation Security Administration officials said.
32 guns were confiscated in 2022 compared to 21 the year before according to TSA officials.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the Transportation Security Administration claimed that every airport in the state of Tennessee saw record highs for guns confiscated at checkpoints in 2022. Locally at McGhee Tyson, agents took 32 guns in 2022 compared to just 21 in 2021.

“The national rate is about one for every 116,000 passengers in 2022. In Tennessee, it’s about three times that rate with one out of every 37,000 passengers,” said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.

The vast majority of those guns confiscated are loaded across the state, according to Howell.

However, Howell said most of the time people just forgot to check their guns the proper way or forgot to leave them in the car.

“I don’t know how you could forget something like that honestly. It’s like leaving your child in the back seat of a hot car kind of thing,” said one traveler.

Another traveler went on to add that they feel safer knowing that the guns are being confiscated before going on the plane but wish it didn’t have to come to that point.

On top of guns, Howell said that places like McGhee Tyson confiscate more than a dozen pocket knives each day because people forget about the knives.

You are allowed to bring a gun on a plane at McGhee Tyson, but there are certain rules you have to follow to ensure it’s in a checked bag and stored safely.

According to TSA officials, if you’re found with a gun at a checkpoint the minimum fine is $2,000 with the maximum fine getting as high as $15,000 even if it is an accident.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Drivers charged after deadly crash; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29.
Missing Morgan County man found dead, sheriff says
Investigators are on the scene of a shooting with a victim in the 1200 block of Bradshaw Garden...
Police identify North Knoxville shooting victim, search for car ongoing
The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9th. Now, they’re...
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

Latest News

Jonah Caldwell (25); Marquis Nolan (23)
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
Prayer vigil for men killed in 2021
Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend
Michelle Marciniak at the 2018 check presentation after the Pedal for Pat event.
Pedal for Pat is back to raise money for Summitt foundation