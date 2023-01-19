TSA confiscates record-high amount of guns at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the Transportation Security Administration claimed that every airport in the state of Tennessee saw record highs for guns confiscated at checkpoints in 2022. Locally at McGhee Tyson, agents took 32 guns in 2022 compared to just 21 in 2021.

“The national rate is about one for every 116,000 passengers in 2022. In Tennessee, it’s about three times that rate with one out of every 37,000 passengers,” said TSA spokesperson Mark Howell.

The vast majority of those guns confiscated are loaded across the state, according to Howell.

However, Howell said most of the time people just forgot to check their guns the proper way or forgot to leave them in the car.

“I don’t know how you could forget something like that honestly. It’s like leaving your child in the back seat of a hot car kind of thing,” said one traveler.

Another traveler went on to add that they feel safer knowing that the guns are being confiscated before going on the plane but wish it didn’t have to come to that point.

On top of guns, Howell said that places like McGhee Tyson confiscate more than a dozen pocket knives each day because people forget about the knives.

You are allowed to bring a gun on a plane at McGhee Tyson, but there are certain rules you have to follow to ensure it’s in a checked bag and stored safely.

According to TSA officials, if you’re found with a gun at a checkpoint the minimum fine is $2,000 with the maximum fine getting as high as $15,000 even if it is an accident.

