Two years later: Shooting at Mac Lounge on Magnolia Ave. case still unsolved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonya Nolan carried on her son’s legacy with the second annual prayer vigil for her son Marquis Nolan, who was murdered at Mag Lounge on Magnolia Avenue in East Knoxville.

Family and friends all showed up with green and gold balloons, to release in remembrance of Marquis Nolan, 23, and his friend Jonah Caldwell, 25.

Marquis Nolan and Caldwell were friends from Austin-East High School. The two were out Monday morning January 18, 2021, when the Knoxville Police Department responded to potential gunshots at Mac Lounge.

The two were pronounced dead when they arrived at the hospital.

The case remains unsolved, and the police are still investigating the incident.

Tonya Nolan thinks about her son every day and holds this vigil each year to honor him and spread awareness of gun violence.

“Any mother that has lost her child, we think that’s not something we’re going to do, you think that your children are going to burry you but unfortunately, here in Knoxville, Tennessee, a lot of mothers are burying their children,” said Tonya Nolan.

Marquis Nolan left behind two sons, a mother and a sister.

His sister Mandrian Nolan graduates high school in May, something she and her brother used to dream of.

“‘When you walk across the stage, I’m going to be the loudest one in the room,’ something that he’s always said and I mean I know he’s going to be the loudest. I just hate that he’s not here physically, but I know spiritually he’s going to be there,” said Mandrian Nolan.

Marquis Nolan and Caldwell’s murders are part of nearly 80 unsolved murder cases of men in Knoxville since 2004.

KPD officials wanted to note their clearance rate as of today for murder cases is over the national average.

The police believe the suspect to be in the Detroit, Michigan area traveling to and from Knoxville.

Anyone with information, photos or video from the night of the murder is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

