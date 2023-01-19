Ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, January 19:

It’s Peanuts Night at the Ice Bears game on Thursday. Go hang out with Snoopy and the gang for a night full of fun and laughs. The team will be wearing their special Peanuts jerseys to be auctioned off after the game. The puck drop is at 7:35 p.m.

Friday, January 20:

Cruze Farm is hosting a free drive-in movie this weekend. On Friday and Saturday nights, you can watch “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” at the Cruze Farm Pizza Barn. Spots are first come, first served. The movie start at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 21:

The Winter Farmers’ Market is back after taking a few weeks off. It’s in Market Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything at the farmers market is grown, raised or made by vendors within a 150-mile radius of Knoxville. Products do vary by season.

Repticon is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s Saturday and Sunday at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

You can go see live animals from around the world and learn more about reptiles and exotic animals. Tickets start at $11 for adults, $6 for kids and kids four and under are free.

