Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say

The man suspected of pulling the trigger was wanted in Alabama, according to police.
WSMV's Courtney Allen has more on this tragic story.
By Daniel Smithson, Carmyn Gutierrez and Courtney Allen
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people are dead after authorities said an Alabama man, wanted as a suspect in the death of his wife, killed his two children in Murfreesboro Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself.

Jamie Lepore, 46, was a prime suspect in the death of his wife Jennifer, according to authorities in Madison County, Alabama. Deputies responded Wednesday night to the couple’s Hazel Green home for a welfare check and found Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home. She was a special education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School.

Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro(WAFF)

Authorities said Jamie Lepore traveled with the couple’s two children, 11-year-old Sean Lepore and 9-year-old Jesse Lepore, to Tennessee.

Investigators in Madison County were able to track down the family in Rutherford County and asked the Murfreesboro Police Department for assistance.

Murfreesboro officers responded to a home on Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. When police arrived, they spoke with two of the home’s tenants outside of the home.

That’s when police said they heard several gunshots coming from inside the home. Officers entered and found Jamie Lepore and his children dead.

Several streets were closed as part of the investigation, including part of Cason Lane between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
(Left to right) Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby
4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say
Kenneth Belcher
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
FILE Police Car
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

Latest News

A baby was found alive in a dumpster in Jackson, TN.
Jackson police discover baby in dumpster
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return to rain for part of the weekend.
Back to a seasonable chill with a brief break from rain
Feeling colder Friday
Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine