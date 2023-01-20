Back to a seasonable chill with a brief break from rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are back to a normal chill, but winds make it feel colder today. This weekend starts off calm, but clouds and rain return for the second half of the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving through this morning, creating spotty mountain snow showers and stray flurries are possible. We’re dropping to 37 degrees, but the wind makes it feel at least 5 degrees colder at times.

We are seeing a mix of sun and clouds on this Friday. The high is back to “normal” at 48 degrees, but the wind makes it feel colder at times. Stray light snow showers are still possible in the mountains where it’s stuck in the 30s.

Tonight is mostly clear at times, with scattered clouds moving around the area. This gives us plenty of time for frost to develop, with only a light breeze and a low of 28 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is mostly sunny, with a high of 50 degrees so you might want to get outside and enjoy this nice, winter day!

We’ll see clouds increase in the evening, then rain moves in again Saturday night. Sunday comes with light to moderate rain on and off throughout the entire day, and a high of 45 degrees. Scattered rain showers linger Sunday night and change to spotty snow in the higher elevations through Monday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll get a break from rain chances Monday through Tuesday, but spotty rain is possible Tuesday ahead of a batch that moves in again Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a change to some snow showers in the higher elevations.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.