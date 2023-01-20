Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl

Cole Birkhimer
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime.

Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students.

After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate alleged sexual offenses.

After investigating, deputies said Cole Birkhimer, 21, sent an underage girl an explicit video in late December.

Birkhimer was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

