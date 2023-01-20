Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
From checkered shoes to an orange suit, Susan and Roy Hughes started their marriage Vol-style.
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top.
From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park.
“We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said. “It just seemed fitting.”
