WATCH | Future of abortion rights in Kentucky remains uncertain
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are still waiting on a decision from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding abortion rights in the Commonwealth.

In June 2022, a historic decision was made to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving things in the hands of the states.

“The Kentucky Supreme Court is in a lose lose lose position on the abortion issue,” said UK political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss. “If they side with abortion rights, they are going to make a lot of people angry. If they don’t side with abortion rights, they are going to make a lot of people angry. If they give a very narrow ruling that doesn’t really change very much or say very much, they are going to make even more people angry. This is a political hot potato that they are guaranteed to get burned holding.”

Since the lawsuit against the trigger law was filed back in 2022, many new officials have taken positions in the Supreme Court.

“Kentucky has an elected Supreme Court,” said Dr. Voss. “We have a judicial system that is supposed to be more responsive to the voters than the national one is supposed to be.”

Just because the Kentucky judicial system was elected by the public doesn’t necessarily mean that they are required to make decisions by them.

“Do we care if people are protesting? Do we care that the public voted down Amendment Two? You can make arguments that Kentucky’s judges either should or should not care what the public feel’s about these issues,” said Dr. Voss.

With this upcoming Sunday marking what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we are sure to see this weekend spark many more questions about the state’s upcoming decision.

