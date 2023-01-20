Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need.

First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can donate what they can or take what they need.

Items include food, clothes, hygiene products, baby items or other products people may need. Plan B will also be available, according to an announcement.

The store will be held on Jan. 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1124 Cook Drive.

Hello! This month's free store will be in Montgomery Village Ministry. Getting to the place is a little bit complicated,... Posted by First Aid Collective Knox on Monday, January 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.