Man convicted after shooting, killing ex’s boyfriend in front of their child, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s office obtained multiple convictions after a man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in front of their child, according to a Friday release from Allen’s office.

Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of second degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the release, Southern was at a New Year’s gathering with his ex-girlfriend, their child and her new boyfriend when Southern made advances on his ex. After being asked to leave, things escalated and Southern ended up shooting and killing the boyfriend in front of his five-year-old child.

During the investigation, witnesses, including the child, were interviewed, the release said, leading to Southern’s arrest. At the trial, Southern reportedly claimed he was acting in self-defense, but both bullet wounds were in the victim’s back.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of a defendant using a firearm during an argument,” said DA Charme Allen. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute both violent offenders and felons in possession of firearms.”

Southern has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 9.

