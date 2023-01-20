Man convicted after shooting, killing ex’s boyfriend in front of their child, report says

A man was convicted after reportedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in front of his 5-year-old child.
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28(DA Charme Allen's Office)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s office obtained multiple convictions after a man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in front of their child, according to a Friday release from Allen’s office.

Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of second degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to the release, Southern was at a New Year’s gathering with his ex-girlfriend, their child and her new boyfriend when Southern made advances on his ex. After being asked to leave, things escalated and Southern ended up shooting and killing the boyfriend in front of his five-year-old child.

During the investigation, witnesses, including the child, were interviewed, the release said, leading to Southern’s arrest. At the trial, Southern reportedly claimed he was acting in self-defense, but both bullet wounds were in the victim’s back.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of a defendant using a firearm during an argument,” said DA Charme Allen. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute both violent offenders and felons in possession of firearms.”

Southern has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
(Left to right) Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby
4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say
Kenneth Belcher
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
FILE Police Car
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

Latest News

Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return to rain for part of the weekend.
Back to a seasonable chill with a brief break from rain
An Alabama is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself inside...
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
A baby was found alive in a dumpster in Jackson, TN.
Jackson police discover baby in dumpster