McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose.

Crisp received medical treatment for three days but died from what an autopsy revealed was a methamphetamine-related overdose, according to the TBI.

In the investigation, agents learned that Koby Alexander Wyatt, 22, “facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment, ultimately charging Wyatt with one county of facilitation of second degree murder.

He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the McMinn County Jail, where he was being held on a $150,000 bond before he was released, officials said.

