No. 9 Vols look to tame Tigers in Baton Rouge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 9 Tennessee men’s basketball team wrapped up a two-game road swing this weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) bounced back from its first conference loss of the season with a 70-59 win at Mississippi State on Tuesday. Playing without starters Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key, the Vols got high production from sophomore Zakai Zeigler and freshman Julian Phillips in the win.

Zeigler played all 40 minutes and scored a career-high 24 points—16 in the second half—while Phillips posted his third double-double of the season with an 18-point, 11-rebound line.

Saturday’s game will be the lone regular-season meeting between Tennessee and LSU after the teams met twice last season with each team winning on its home court.

The Vols are searching for their first win in Baton Rouge since 2015, having suffered losses in each of their previous four games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Matt McMahon is in his first season at LSU after seven successful seasons at Murray State. McMahon is a native of Oak Ridge, where he played High School ball for the Wildcats.

Mcmahon played his college ball at Appalachian State under Buzz Peterson and followed Peterson to Tennessee, where he served as a graduate assistant during the 2001-02 season.

Tennessee freshman and 2022 McDonald’s All-American Julian Phillips initially signed with LSU before the dismissal of Will Wade led to Phillips’ release and subsequent decision to sign with the Vols.

Overall this season, Phillips is giving the Vols 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He has attempted a team-high 80 free throws and ranks second among all major-conference Division I freshmen with 2.28 offensive rebounds per game.

ESPN will carry Saturday’s broadcast in Baton Rouge.

