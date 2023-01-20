Operation LoCo: Multiple sex offenders arrested

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies arrested 13 people for violating the Sex Offender Registry.

LCSO deputies teamed up with officers and agents with the United States Marshals Service Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lenoir City Police Department, Loudon Police Department and the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force to conduct compliance checks on registered sex offenders within Loudon Co.

Law enforcement checked to see if offenders were complying with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registry and if any other violations were ongoing.

LCSO officials said 13 arrests, out of 38 check-ins, were made for violating the Sex Offender Registry. More people were arrested for other violations such as drug and weapon charges.

“Several months ago we appointed Sergeant Detective Mills to oversee our Sex Offender Registry and oversee the compliance of sex offenders within Loudon County,” said Sheriff Jimmy Davis. “I am very proud of the work that Detective Mills, and all agencies involved, have done to make this operation a success.”

"OPERATION LOCO" LEADS TO MULTIPLE ARRESTS ON VARIOUS SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY VIOLATIONS LOUDON COUNTY, TENNESSEE - Over... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, January 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.