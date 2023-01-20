Sunshine stays for Saturday, before rain returns Sunday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking our next chance of rain this weekend.
Temperatures remain close to seasonable for Saturday
Temperatures remain close to seasonable for Saturday(WVLT)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy the sunshine for your Saturday as temperatures remain pretty seasonable as clouds will slowly begin to build heading into the overnight. Most areas will remain dry for all of Saturday as showers and downpours begin to arrive heading Saturday night into Sunday, which will round out the weekend on a soggy note.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

If you have plans to head out later tonight or this evening you’ll want to have the coat handy as temperatures fall quickly through the night as widespread frost and freeze will be the theme for Saturday morning. Good news is we start the day with plenty of sunshine and that will help to warm fairly quickly through the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s to near 50.

As we progress through Saturday evening clouds will begin to stream in from the south and become widespread late Saturday night before rain chances begin to increase early Sunday morning. Moving into Sunday morning we can expect scattered to widespread showers and downpours to start the day. Rain becomes a little more spotty into the afternoon and evening as we begin to dry out.

LOOKING AHEAD

Some of the showers left Sunday night and into Monday morning will transition to snow showers for the mountains and higher elevations before drier weather settles in with more sunshine Monday afternoon. Temperatures remain steady over the course of the next few days before gradually warming into the lower 50s by the middle of next week.

Rain chances will decrease Monday afternoon through much of Tuesday before increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some colder air funnels in behind the front late next week and will provide the chance of a few snow showers.

Rain makes a return heading into Saturday night
Rain makes a return heading into Saturday night(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The "significant" crash happened Tuesday evening.
Victim killed in Magnolia crash identified; two children in critical condition, officials say
Several COVID-related tax breaks are expiring this year, which could make a big difference for...
Don’t expect big refunds on your tax return this year, experts say
(Left to right) Melvin Dudley, Quincy Jamison, Johnathan Fenn and Shykuria Bigby
4 arrested after using key fobs to steal cars from dealership, police say
Kenneth Belcher
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
FILE Police Car
Suspect in custody following deadly Talbott shooting, officials say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return to rain for part of the weekend.
Back to a seasonable chill with a brief break from rain
Clouds on the increase as rain chances return Saturday night
Temperatures are back to a normal chill, but winds make it feel colder today. This weekend starts of
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return to rain for part of the weekend.
Back to a seasonable chill with a brief break from rain
Feeling colder Friday
Colder air filters in Friday with some sunshine