KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, some members of the Tennessee baseball team visited the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

ETCH officials said the Basevols spread smiles and baseball fun with their visit.

Members of the Tennessee Baseball team visited East Tennessee Children’s Hospital today, spreading smiles and #baseball fun with the kids. #WeGetKids Posted by East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.