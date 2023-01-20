Tennessee Titans new GM ‘evaluating the roster’

Ran Carthon said he needed time to evaluate quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Ran Carthon was introduced as the new general
By Rick Russo
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although the divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs started without the Tennessee Titans on the field, changes are happening in the team’s management.

That leadership has come in the former of new general manager Ran Carthon. The former University of Florida and NFL standout came from San Francisco, where he was the Director of Player personnel.

Replacing Jon Robinson, Carthon is charged with putting the right pieces in place over in Nashville, something he said will be done with a little teamwork, “I’ve been with multiple organizations like I’ve mentioned and I’ve seen it done different ways, but the best way I’ve seen it done is when the head coach and GM are in lockstep, right? It’s my job. It’s our job as scouts to execute Mike and his coaching staff’s vision.”

During his introductory news conference Friday, Carthon was asked about the Titans’ quarterback situation, specifically about starter Ryan Tannehill.

“I don’t think that’s fair at this point,” Carthon said. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games. But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

Tannehill will be 35 when the training camp opens in July. The team drafted quarterback Malik Willis just last April.

