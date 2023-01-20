Third-quarter surge lifts Lady Vols over Gators, 74-56

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee used a 26-16 third-quarter burst to pull away and claim a 74-56 victory over Florida in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night to remain undefeated in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball play.

The Lady Vols won their eighth straight game and opened 7-0 in SEC play for the second year in a row. Those league starts are the best by UT since opening 13-0 in 2014-15.

Seniors Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston led UT (15-6, 7-0 SEC), with Jackson turning in a game-high 16 points and Horston logging a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Vols poured in 26 points in the third quarter against Florida to turn a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage by the start of the fourth. Over the last 11 contests, Tennessee has outscored its opponents in the third in all but one game and is averaging 24.7 third-quarter points. Against SEC foes, the Big Orange is averaging 23.0 ppg. in the third stanza.

Tennessee tallied 20 second-chance points vs. the Gators, marking the fourth time in seven SEC games the Lady Vols have hit that mark. They had scored 20 or more points off the boards only twice in non-conference play.

The Lady Vols will travel to Missouri for a 3 p.m. contest on Sunday. The game will be streamed on SECN+.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.