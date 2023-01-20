You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry.

The sirens are in place to inform the public about Y-12 National Security Complex emergencies that impact beyond the complex.

In the event of an actual emergency, however, all sirens sound at once with the standard tone. That will not be the case for this work.

