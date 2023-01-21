5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Memphis police officers have been terminated following the completion of an administrative investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop with Memphis police. Federal investigators completed their first full day of looking into the case Thursday.

Nichols’ family is scheduled to view the body cam footage for the first time Monday, according to the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump.

