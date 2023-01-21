ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game

Tennessee is the only school to have hosted ESPN College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
University of Tennessee basketball practice
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - ESPN announced Saturday that College GameDay would be traveling to Knoxville for Tennessee’s sold-out matchup against Texas.

The show will air live on ESPN from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring hosts Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, LaPhonso Ellis and Seth Greenberg.

A release stated that fans could begin lining up to be part of the live audience starting at 7:00 a.m. University of Tennessee students were requested to line up at the student gate, while other fans will enter at Gate D.

Both gates are set to open at 9:30 a.m. Game day tickets are not required to participate in Saturday morning’s festivities, according to ESPN.

“We can’t wait for Vol Nation to show up and show out for College GameDay,” Vols senior Josiah-Jordan James said. “We already know Tennessee has the best fanbase on the planet. Saturday is going to be an awesome opportunity to showcase that.”

A sold-out crowd of 21,678 is expected to be at the top-10 showdown. The game tipoff is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Interestingly, the women’s hoops edition of College GameDay will be broadcast from Thompson-Boling Arena just two days prior. The Lady Vols will go head to head with UConn Thursday, Jan. 26, with the show scheduled at 7:00 p.m. and tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

According to ESPN, Tennessee is the only school to have hosted ESPN College GameDay for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns are both currently 15-3; however, each team will play other schools ahead of their clash.

