LIVE: Gov. Bill Lee’s 2nd term inauguration ceremony

The inaugural weekend will be themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation” and will include other events.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony will take place at Legislative Plaza Saturday, Jan. 21.

Gov. Bill Lee will take the oath of office for his second term, during the ceremony, which is set at 12:00 p.m. in Nashville.

“The Lord has been faithful and poured His great favor over Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us for a celebration of our state, as we thank God for our many blessings and seek His wisdom in the days ahead.”

The inaugural weekend will be themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation” and include other events.

Registrations, event details and tickets are available on an inaugural website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
Davey Spurgeon saw and heard the crash on his motorcycle and quickly rushed to perform CPR on a...
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
Kenneth Belcher
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
Police Lights
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force

Latest News

ESPN College GameDay
ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game
Obesity rates generic
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
Clear start to Wednesday.
One more day of sunshine before the rain returns
According to a study in Forbes Advisor, Tennessee ranks as the sixth least healthy population...
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says