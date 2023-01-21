LIVE: Gov. Bill Lee’s 2nd term inauguration ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony will take place at Legislative Plaza Saturday, Jan. 21.

Gov. Bill Lee will take the oath of office for his second term, during the ceremony, which is set at 12:00 p.m. in Nashville.

“The Lord has been faithful and poured His great favor over Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us for a celebration of our state, as we thank God for our many blessings and seek His wisdom in the days ahead.”

The inaugural weekend will be themed “Tennessee: Leading the Nation” and include other events.

Registrations, event details and tickets are available on an inaugural website.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.