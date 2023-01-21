Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found

Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman(HAYWOOD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural areas of the county.

According to Sheriff Garrett, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office received a call from one of Kevin’s friends around 5 p.m. Friday, who stated Kevin wanted to turn himself in to police.

Deputies were sent to the caller’s address in Tipton County where Kevin was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sheriff Garrett confirmed a body was found buried near Kevin’s Hillville Loop address.

The body has yet to be identified and will be sent to the coroner’s office for an autopsy, Garrett says.

All search efforts will be suspended until the process is complete.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Deputies say she was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. announced her disappearance on Saturday, Jan. 14.(Haywood County Sheriff Office)

According to HCSO, Britney was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

A warrant was issued for Kevin’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder Wednesday. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were also called in to assist in the search.

Kevin is currently being held at the Haywood County jail with no bond.

Crews are still searching for Britney’s body around the vicinity of her home.

