One more day of sunshine before the rain returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We’re starting off with patches of frost this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s across the area. Today is the better of the weekend as the rain chances move back in on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The frost will melt away here in a little while and that leaves us with a mostly sunny sky for much of the day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing the clouds.

Highs on Saturday will be near 50 in Knoxville to 45 in Crossville.

Tonight, it’s cloudy with the rain holding off until after midnight. We wake up on Sunday with patches of light to moderate rain and temperatures near 28 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Definitely on Sunday you’ll want to keep the rain jacket close by as you head out the door for church or brunch. There’s not much relief as we go into the afternoon, but some of us will manage to see to breaks in the rain activities.

Monday morning starts off with some patches of light snow from the lingering moistures, but that quickly gets out of here making way for a sunnier afternoon. Temperatures will be near 47 for the high. So even with the sun, keep the jacket around.

Our next big shot of rain comes Tuesday into Wednesday and as we’ve seen in the past ends on Thursday morning with a few snow flurries. The mid-week warm-up gives way to back to seasonable weather for the weekend.

