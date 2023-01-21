One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“It is a muscle-wasting condition. So throughout time, the muscles progressively lose strength,” Robinson said.

Soon, Jedediah will be in a wheelchair like his brother, which could make life just a little more challenging for the family of five.

“It makes it really hard for us to go do anything even going on walks. Like, I can’t take all three kids even for a walk just through our neighborhood by myself,” Robinson said.

Right now, the family needs a van big enough to hold Tobias’ 300-pound electric wheelchair, which affords him more independence. The chair is so big they’re forced to keep it overnight at his school.

Fundraising has been their friend for the last year.

The family has been chosen to be a part of the Jett Foundation Accessible Vehicle Fund. The family is short of its $35,000 goal. If they reach that goal, the foundation will match their earnings for a van.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

