Rain chances quickly increase overnight and into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our dry weather is coming to an end as we head overnight and into Sunday with scattered showers and downpours making a return after midnight tonight and into Sunday. Keep the rain gear handy for much of Sunday as temperatures remain close to average, but some of the rain will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations heading into Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances are quickly ramping up as we head past midnight and into Sunday morning as the next cold front begins to approach the region. Temperatures will be cooling for the first half of the night before clouds and rain slowly hold temperatures steady in the middle to upper 30s heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of Sunday as scattered showers remain for the afternoon.

High temperatures for Sunday will remain slightly below average as clouds and rain keep things on the cooler side. Temperatures climb into the middle 40s for the afternoon as rain becomes a little more scattered. As we move through Sunday evening and into the overnight colder temperatures begin to move in and transition the rain showers to snow for the higher elevations. Showers linger into early Monday morning with a few wet snowflakes mixing at times before we dry out for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be another chilly day with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs only into the lower 40s, which will run a few degrees below average. Drier weather will settle in Monday evening into Tuesday, but you’ll need the rain gear heading into Wednesday. Rain will return starting Tuesday night into Wednesday as temperatures stay steady in the lower 50s.

Rounding out the week colder air will make its return transitioning to snow showers along the plateau and mountains with a few snow showers possible in the valley. No major impacts will come from this as temperatures remain above freezing and in the lower 40s to end the week.

We'll continue to see rain chances as we head into next week with some higher elevation snow (WVLT)

