TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit.

The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle” was reported at mile marker 383 just after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The eastbound right lane, and shoulder remains blocked as of 1:45 p.m.

Nagi said there were no significant injuries reported. The Knoxville Police Department shared the pilot was okay, and it was not believed that any vehicles were struck.

This story is developing.

A small plane has made an emergency landing on I-40 East at Papermill Drive in Knox County. No significant injury. Right lane closed. Traffic backing a bit. pic.twitter.com/9xTsdppapZ — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.