TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

Additional information has not been released at this time.
Plane on I-40 East
Plane on I-40 East(KPD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit.

The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle” was reported at mile marker 383 just after 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The eastbound right lane, and shoulder remains blocked as of 1:45 p.m.

Nagi said there were no significant injuries reported. The Knoxville Police Department shared the pilot was okay, and it was not believed that any vehicles were struck.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
Davey Spurgeon saw and heard the crash on his motorcycle and quickly rushed to perform CPR on a...
Bystander performs CPR on badly injured children in fatal Magnolia Ave. crash
Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
Kenneth Belcher
Man arrested at Jefferson Co. elementary school after killing wife, sheriff says
Police Lights
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force

Latest News

ESPN College GameDay
ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Knoxville for Tennessee-Texas game
Obesity rates generic
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion...
Watch: Gov. Bill Lee’s 2nd term inauguration ceremony
Clear start to Wednesday.
One more day of sunshine before the rain returns