Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

According to a study in Forbes Advisor, Tennessee ranks as the sixth least healthy population in the country.
By Richard Mason
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population.

Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population.

Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to 30% of people in Tennessee are inactive.

“We’ve also known for a while that states in the south and Tennessee as well were not doing so great in terms of overweight and obesity,” Ehrlich said.

According to the 2019 Knox County Community Health Assessment, adults living in unaffordable housing are more likely to report fair or poor health than other adults.

The assessment shows that 40% of the overall health decision of people in Knox County are socioeconomic factors like your income and job status. The study also shows that adults living in unaffordable housing are more likely to report fair or poor health than other adults.

“When that level of stress sort of builds up in the body, it does increase our risk for some of these chronic diseases that really take a toll on health,” Ehrlich said.

