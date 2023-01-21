Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population.

Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population.

Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to 30% of people in Tennessee are inactive.

“We’ve also known for a while that states in the south and Tennessee as well were not doing so great in terms of overweight and obesity,” Ehrlich said.

It’s #wellnesswednesday again and this week we invite you to discuss healthy eating on a budget with our nutritionist here at Knox County. She gives some great tips on using fresh, frozen and canned produce. 🥕🥫 https://t.co/90qFVfgXGK — Knox County Health Department (@KnoxCoHealthTN) January 18, 2023

According to the 2019 Knox County Community Health Assessment, adults living in unaffordable housing are more likely to report fair or poor health than other adults.

The assessment shows that 40% of the overall health decision of people in Knox County are socioeconomic factors like your income and job status. The study also shows that adults living in unaffordable housing are more likely to report fair or poor health than other adults.

“When that level of stress sort of builds up in the body, it does increase our risk for some of these chronic diseases that really take a toll on health,” Ehrlich said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.