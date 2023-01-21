Wilderness Wildlife Week coming to Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge plans to share the history and diverse ecology of the Great Smoky Mountains with a special program Tuesday through Saturday.

Wilderness Wildlife Week returns to Pigeon Forge for the 31st year on January 24 through 28 at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center.

“We have actually over 100 programs. It’s fantastic with a lot of things, all the way from classes learning about the plants, the animals, the stories, the music of the Smoky Mountains to actual taking guided hikes up into the Smoky Mountains,” said Jon Elder, Special Events Manager with the City of Pigeon Forge.

“If you are an outdoor enthusiast, and you want to get some more outdoor stuff and you can do that. Or, if you’d rather just learn about things will be inside nice and cozy and warm at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center you can do that,” Elder said.

Wilderness Wildlife Week was started by Ken Jenkins, who wanted the program to be committed to the education and enjoyment of the public to the wonders of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The program strives to create and provide an enjoyable and enriching series of walks, talks and workshops.

More details about the event can be found in the program guide.

Cover for the 31st Annual Program Guide to Wilderness Wildlife Week was provided by Ken Jenkins, the father of Wilderness Wildlife Week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

