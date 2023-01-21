Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building.
Krista Brunecz
Krista Brunecz(WVDC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child.

Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30.

Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area hospital where the child was pronounced dead, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brunecz also had what authorities said were self-inflicted stab wounds.

Brunecz is charged with death of a child by a parent.

A woman who said she is related to Brunecz told 5 News Brunecz suffered from postpartum depression.

