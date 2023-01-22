$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette

Was your ticket the lucky one?
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, has people lined up at convenience stores nationwide to buy tickets in longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but shop and gas station owners selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a winner! One lucky player from LaFollette won $4 million dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday.

The winner matched all five white balls drawn to secure the base prize of $1 million dollars. However, their luck continues.

Because they chose the Megaplier feature for one extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled for a $4 million total.

The winning numbers were 20, 29, 31, 64, 66 and 17.

The lucky ticket was sold at Food City at 2221 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette.

The winner has 180 days to claim their ticket.

