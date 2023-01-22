$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a winner! One lucky player from LaFollette won $4 million dollars from the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday.

The winner matched all five white balls drawn to secure the base prize of $1 million dollars. However, their luck continues.

Because they chose the Megaplier feature for one extra dollar, the prize was quadrupled for a $4 million total.

The winning numbers were 20, 29, 31, 64, 66 and 17.

The lucky ticket was sold at Food City at 2221 Jacksboro Pike in LaFollette.

The winner has 180 days to claim their ticket.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.