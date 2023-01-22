9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid


9 puppies abandoned in cooler
9 puppies abandoned in cooler(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall.

Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.

Weems took them to the jailhouse where they’re being cared for by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

So far, four of the puppies have been adopted and Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, TN.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal reprimanded before

Latest News

A small plane lands on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit on Saturday afternoon.
‘Definitely a blessing’ | Pilot speaks after making emergency landing on I-40 East
Rainy day
Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday
Rain chances make a return to end the weekend
Rain chances quickly increase overnight and into Sunday
Small plane emergency landing on I-40 East