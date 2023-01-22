Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday, according to the sheriff.
Jason Michael Vonhagel
Jason Michael Vonhagel(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said.

Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a grey hoodie with red sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (931) 484-6176.

Jason Michael Vonhagel
Jason Michael Vonhagel(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

Latest News

Ruby Gayheart and her grandson Brayden.
‘That curse has been broken.’ Perry Countian tells how she overcame addiction
Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse begins Monday
Jumbe, one of the oldest giraffes in the United States, has been placed in hospice care at Zoo...
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
Giraffes at Zoo Knoxville love tree browse
Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville