Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said.

Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a grey hoodie with red sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (931) 484-6176.

Jason Michael Vonhagel (Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

