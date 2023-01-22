Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said.
Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a grey hoodie with red sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (931) 484-6176.
