Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals.

Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes.

Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse.

Elephants and giraffes prefer certain types of browse, according to zoo officials:

Bradford Pear

Sugar Maple

Silver Maple

Mulberry

Chestnut Oak

White oak

Hickory

Eastern Redbud

River birch

Box Elder

Elm

Hackberry

Honey Suckle (Not in Berry because they are toxic)

Mimosa

Grape Vine

Willow

Tulip Poplar

Anyone interested in donating must deliver to the zoo. Drop-offs can be arranged by calling (865) 637-5331 ext. 1280 or emailing pgrieve@zooknoxville.org.

