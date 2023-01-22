Don’t throw that away! Donate trees to animals at Zoo Knoxville
Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to animals at Zoo Knoxville.
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville officials said they are accepting tree browse donations for the animals.
Anyone can donate branches, twigs and tender shoots to help feed the elephants and giraffes.
Zoo officials emphasized that no chemicals or pesticides could have been used on any donated browse.
Elephants and giraffes prefer certain types of browse, according to zoo officials:
- Bradford Pear
- Sugar Maple
- Silver Maple
- Mulberry
- Chestnut Oak
- White oak
- Hickory
- Eastern Redbud
- River birch
- Box Elder
- Elm
- Hackberry
- Honey Suckle (Not in Berry because they are toxic)
- Mimosa
- Grape Vine
- Willow
- Tulip Poplar
Anyone interested in donating must deliver to the zoo. Drop-offs can be arranged by calling (865) 637-5331 ext. 1280 or emailing pgrieve@zooknoxville.org.
