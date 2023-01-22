Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is a dreary day as moderate to light showers continue on and off throughout the day. This rain will taper off tonight but transition into a wintry mix to some snow for the higher elevations.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with the rain this morning and temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rain continues on and off throughout the day. Those showers become lighter this afternoon with a high of only 45 degrees. By the end of the day, we’ll pick up about a quarter to a half an inch of rain.

The rain transitions into a wintry to mix to some snow overnight into Monday morning. A light dusting is possible for areas in southeastern Kentucky to the Plateau. The mountains could get a few inches as they are under a Winter Storm Watch. You can see from our snowfall map below, the valley and most of our northeastern counties will not see anything stick.

Snowfall potential Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs on Monday are only in the lower 40s, so expect a cold day with little sunshine. We’ll rebound back near 50 degrees with more sunshine on Tuesday before the next round of rain arrives.

We’ll be tracking a low pressure system late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing us some pockets of heavy rain possibly in the morning. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the timing. As this system slowly pushes out of the region, moisture sticks around and temperatures drop. This allows for some spotty snow showers to develop Thursday. A few spotty mountain snow showers linger early Friday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking more sunshine next weekend to possibly another round of rain late Sunday.

Sunday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.