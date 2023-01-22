Lawsuit claims woman’s death stemmed from Disneyland fall

The lawsuit claims that employees did not assist but snickered and giggled as they watched a...
The lawsuit claims that employees did not assist but snickered and giggled as they watched a disabled woman struggle before she lost her balance on the blocks, fell backward and fractured the femur in her right leg. She died from an infection five months later.(Source: Anna Fox/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - A lawsuit claims Disneyland employees snickered at a disabled woman struggling to get off a Jungle Cruise boat before she fell and broke a leg, leading to her death from an infection five months later.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in November by the family of Joanne Aguilar, 66, of Ventura, against the Walt Disney Company, its theme park division and Disneyland, the Southern California News Group reported this week.

In a response filed with the court Dec. 29, Disney denied the allegations and said it is seeking a jury trial, the news group reported.

According to the lawsuit, Aguilar went to Disneyland on Aug. 22, 2021, with her adult daughters Andrea Mallul and Zenobia Hernandez.

The lawsuit says Disneyland employees at the Jungle Cruise ride told the family a wheelchair-accessible boat was unavailable and Aguilar opted to board with the assistance of her daughters.

At the end of the ride, employees “placed small unsecured blocks on top of the existing steps inside the boat to reduce the height of each step” and the daughters attempted to help Aguilar get out of the boat, the lawsuit says.

It claims that employees did not assist but snickered and giggled as they watched Aguilar struggle before she lost her balance on the blocks, fell backward and fractured the femur in her right leg.

Aguilar had surgery at a local hospital where she spent 10 days before moving to a rehabilitation center. According to the lawsuit, she spent five months at the center, got an infection, went into septic shock and died on Jan. 29, 2022.

The lawsuit claims wrongful death and violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. It seeks monetary damages for pain, mental suffering, humiliation, medical costs and funeral expenses.

The case was assigned this month to U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney at the Santa Ana courthouse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say
Warning siren (FILE)
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
This weekend is the last time visitors will get to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal reprimanded before

Latest News

The activist was killed as authorities cleared a group of protesters from the site of a planned...
Vigil held for activist who died while 'Cop City' protesters cleared
The 10-year-old girl sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot...
Girl, 10, asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa
A 76-year-old woman is in police custody on accusations she killed her terminally ill husband...
Police: Wife's shooting of terminally ill husband planned
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified