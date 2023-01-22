LIVE: Lisa Marie Presley memorial service honors her life, legacy

East Tennessee’s Dolly Parton released a heartfelt statement following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lisa Marie Presley memorial service

LIVE: Memorial service in Memphis honors the late Lisa Marie Presley. https://bit.ly/3kAXqDL

Posted by WVLT on Sunday, January 22, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As reactions from all over the world rolled in following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton shared a heartfelt statement.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

The Associated Press reported that her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just four days before, on Jan. 8, Lisa Marie visited Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate the life and legacy of her late father on his birthday.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time,” a statement released by a family spokesman at Graceland stated.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to the songwriter on Friday, speaking to Priscilla, the late Elvis and Lisa Marie.

She ended the statement by saying, “we all love all of you.”

