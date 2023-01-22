Snow showers for some Monday, drier into Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers will transition to snow showers for the higher elevations as we head into tonight and throughout the day on Monday. A few showers or snowflakes are possible across the Valley early Monday before drier weather settles in through Tuesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

You’ll want to keep the rain jacket or umbrella handy through the overnight and into Monday morning as scattered showers continue to stick around. Rain will transition to snow for the higher elevations overnight and continue into Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas above 2500 feet through Monday afternoon. Temperatures outside of the mountains remain above freezing Monday morning so any snow that does fall won’t cause any issues as we start Monday in the middle 30s.

Moisture begins to move out as we head into the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine possible into the afternoon. Winds will remain gusty through the day as winds remain westerly at 5-15 mph with higher gust possible. It will make it feel more like the middle 30s at times as high temperatures top out in the lower 40s for the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll get a brief break in the rain and snow heading Monday night and into Tuesday as sunshine returns ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon before clouds begin to build heading into Tuesday night. Rain and even a few rumbles of thunder return heading into Wednesday morning before slowly tapering into the afternoon.

Temperatures will cool down heading into Thursday, which could provide another round of snow showers heading into Thursday. Highs stay steady to end the week in the lower 40s as sunshine makes a return for Friday.

Up and down week with some sunshine and rounds of rain (WVLT)

