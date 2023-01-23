Counter-protestors at Knoxville ‘March for Life’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life held its annual March for Life at the Knoxville Convention Center. Hundreds of people marched to a now-closed abortion clinic near the University of Tennessee.

Monica Irvine, a board member at the Knox County Chapter of Tennessee Right to Life, said the event was an emotional experience.

“As a somber event, we’ve always had bagpipes playing right there as we all march and just kind of give the moment of silence by that facility in honor of those children that have been lost in that building,” Irvine said.

Grab lunch and head over! 2:00pm Parking at Poplar St and Locust St Garage. Posted by TN Right to LIFE - Knox County Chapter on Sunday, January 22, 2023

Outside the Knoxville Convention Center, Kelsea Andrews and other pro-choice protestors gathered to voice their position on the issue.

“I wanted to come out because I think it’s extremely important to stand up and show that women are still fighting for our rights. We’re seeing the biggest oppression in women’s rights in 50 years,” Andrews said.

On June 24, 2022, the landmark ruling of Roe v. Wade that made abortion rights possible for 49 years got overturned. Currently, it is illegal to get an abortion in the state of Tennessee unless the mother’s life is at risk.

