Dollywood hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season

By Harry Sullivan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is looking to hire several hundred employees across its parks and resorts for the 2023 season.

With the addition of the brand new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, as well as a new resort, Dollywood needs even more people to help make it a memorable experience for parkgoers.

The company is hosting four major hiring events to help fill part-time positions for students and full-time careers.

Positions include the culinary & merchandise teams and park operations positions, including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more.

Among Dollywood’s Splash Country openings are house and grounds, lifeguard and culinary services positions. In addition, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa is looking to fill several openings available, including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet, and housekeeping positions.

The first hiring event will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other hiring events will occur at Jefferson County High School on Saturday, Feb. 4, Sevierville Civic Center on Feb. 18, and Seymour Heights Christian Church on Feb. 25. All events take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of open positions. You must be at least 14 years old to apply.

You can view all available positions here.

