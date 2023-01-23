GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple bridges in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will close for routine improvements in January and February.

“Work activity is likely to inconvenience motorists on busy days, however, closures are expected to be in place for less than a week at each of the 19 bridge locations,” said Facility Management Division Chief Barbara Hatcher. “We remind motorists to slow down when traveling through work sites to protect workers.”

Park officials said the following bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while crews complete repairs:

Closed January 24-25 Tremont Bridge #3 on Tremont Road

Closed January 26-27 Palmer Creek Bridge on Cataloochee Entrance Road

Closed January 30-February 1 Chestnut Branch Bridge on Big Creek Entrance Road

Closed January 30-February 1

Tremont Institute Bridge

The repairs are part of a $1.3 million contract the Federal Highway Administration awarded to Bryant’s Land and Development Industries, Inc. of Burnsville, NC in November 2022, officials said.

Railing, joint repairs, stone masonry repair, deck replacement and installation of running boards are included in the improvements, according to a release.

