Knoxville police looking for suspect after weekend shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m., KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said, on the 2800 block of London Circle off Cecil Avenue.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 26-year-old man, identified as William Weaver, who had been shot in his lower body. He was taken to a hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Erland said.

Investigators later charged Torrance Jones, 27, with attempted second-degree murder and weapon charges, Erland said. Jones also had outstanding domestic assault and robbery charges from a previous incident.

Additionally, Weaver was allegedly found with a stolen gun and charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. No other details of the shooting have been released.

Those with information can reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers here or by calling 865-215-7165.

