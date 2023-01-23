KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40

Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News.
KPD, KFD respond to overturned truck on I-40
KPD, KFD respond to overturned truck on I-40(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News.

The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details, but did say at least one person was injured in the wreck.

At this time, there is no word on how long it will take to move the truck.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Rainy day
Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say