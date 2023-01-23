Lady Vols squeeze out a win against Missouri

Tennessee used an 8-0 run over the last minute and a half to erase a five-point deficit and seize a 68-65 win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon.
University of Tennessee Lady Vols basketball practice
By Paige Dauer
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WVLT) - A back-and-forth game against the Missouri Tigers came down to the final minute. Tennessee used an 8-0 run over the last minute and a half to erase a five-point deficit and seize a 68-65 win over Missouri on Sunday afternoon.

A gritty win that keeps its conference record perfect at 8-0 and winning its ninth-straight game. The 8-0 record in league play is UT’s best start to the SEC schedule since the Lady Vols opened at 13-0 in 2014-15 en route to a 15-1 league record and regular-season title.

Sophomore Sara Puckett was 7-of-9 on the day in Mizzou Arena and went a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc, hitting a game-tying trey with 40 seconds on the clock to finish with a season-high 17 points for Tennessee.

Senior Rickea Jackson was also in double figures with 15 on the day, pushing her team ahead with a second left by scoring inside, drawing a foul, and sinking the free throw for the final margin.

With 2:17 left in the game against Missouri, Jasmine Franklin pulled down an offensive rebound to bring her career total to 1,000. She closed out the day with four rebounds, moving her total to 1,001.

The Lady Vols return to Knoxville for another test when they host No. 5 UConn on Thursday. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site for the event, going live from inside Thompson-Boling Arena beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

