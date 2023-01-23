Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Plane on I-40 East
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
Rainy day
Dreary day with on and off rain to snow for some Monday
FILE - Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in...
$4 million winning ticket bought in LaFollette
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Latest News

A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Multiple people were shot at a charter school in Des Moines, Iowa. (KCCI via CNN Newsource)
Students, teacher shot at Iowa charter school
KPD, KFD respond to overturned truck on I-40
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say