Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release.

Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop.

“That stop ultimately resulted in the seizure of around 19lbs of marijuana that was in route to Florida & the arrest of a man from Detroit,” officials said.

— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 23, 2023

