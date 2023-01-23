Rural Metro crews fight early morning structure fire

It happened on the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County
Source: / (Rural Metro Fire)
Source: / (Rural Metro Fire)(WVLT)
By William Dowling
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:45 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell says crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County.

When fire crews got there, they found a structure fully engulfed by flames. After an aggressive attack, Bagwell says crews were able to get the flames under control within a few minutes.

No one was at home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are now working to figure out how it started.

