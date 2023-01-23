Rural Metro crews fight early morning structure fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning.

Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell says crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County.

When fire crews got there, they found a structure fully engulfed by flames. After an aggressive attack, Bagwell says crews were able to get the flames under control within a few minutes.

No one was at home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Officials are now working to figure out how it started.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire on Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. Please avoid this area off Greenwell Rd. pic.twitter.com/bEyqm6jAgN — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) January 23, 2023

