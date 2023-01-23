Scattered light rain to some snow to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers are falling as light rain to some snow, but that change to wintry weather is only in our higher elevations. We’ll get a break from showers, but a batch of rain returns tomorrow night.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A warm rain jacket comes in handy this morning, with a 40% coverage of our area in rain to some snow. The Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line is where a few light snow showers are developing. Moderate snow showers are only in the mountains, like Black Mountain in Harlan County and the Smoky Mountains. We’re starting the day around 36 degrees.

Overall it’s a cloudy and cool day, with snow becoming isolated only to the Smoky Mountains through the afternoon hours. The wind makes it feel cooler all day, with a westerly wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times. This means a high of 41 degrees in Knoxville actually feels like the mid 30s.

Clouds breakup this evening and we have a partly cloudy night. This lends to more frost to develop, and a cold low of 29 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts out frosty cold, with more hours of sunshine help us warm to around 50 degrees. We’ll see clouds increase in the afternoon to evening, ahead of rain overnight.

We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in rain Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday, with some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. As of now, it looks to breakup just in time for the morning commute. We’ll then top out around 57 degrees Wednesday, with gusts of 40 mph at times through the afternoon hours, with a few showers lingering. Those showers change over to some snow in our higher elevations yet again as the colder air moves in again.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs are only in the low 40s Thursday and Friday, with a few light wintry showers in our higher elevations becoming spotty in the mountains by the end of the week. We’re also seeing scattered rain showers return to our area later Sunday into Monday of next week.

