Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
Fans can grab tickets starting on Friday. Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m.
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well.
Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful 2022 shows, according to a release.
In the additional concert dates, Nicks announced she will make a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 16. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Fans can buy tickets here starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m.
