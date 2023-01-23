Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well.

Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful 2022 shows, according to a release.

In the additional concert dates, Nicks announced she will make a stop at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday, May 16. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Fans can buy tickets here starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10:00 a.m.

