Sunshine Tuesday before another round of rain arrives

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking another round of rain to some snow this week.
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine returns tomorrow but doesn’t stick around long. We are tracking rain late Tuesday into Wednesday to some snow to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds break apart tonight making for a mostly clear night with patchy frost and patchy fog. Temperatures will drop to near 29 degrees by Tuesday morning.

We’ll start out with sunshine Tuesday helping us warm up to around 50 degrees. Clouds move back in throughout the afternoon to evening as rain arrives overnight into early Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have an 80% coverage of our area in rain Tuesday night into the early morning hours of Wednesday, with some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder. As of now, it looks to break up just in time for the morning commute. We’ll top out around 57 degrees Wednesday, with gusts of 40 mph at times through the afternoon hours, with a few showers lingering. Those showers change over to some snow in our higher elevations yet again as the colder air moves in again.

Spotty snow showers linger Thursday and Friday, but mainly in our higher elevations. Both days are cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Later in your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we have another half and half weekend with sunshine and seasonable temperatures on Saturday to cold rain on Sunday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

