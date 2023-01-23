Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County

A man was arrested after police said he assaulted his brother and sister-in-law, according to officials with the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office.(JCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office.

Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother, Nicholas Shawn Knight, assaulted them and was armed with a rifle.

“They stated that Nicholas had left the residence prior to their arrival and was last scene walking toward farmland behind the house,” officials with the sheriff’s office said. “The Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.) was activated and deployed to the scene. Two teams were deployed along with 2 K-9′s and the Sheriffs Office drone ‘Falcon.’”

After 20 minutes of searching, Knight was found in a tree line armed with a rifle and arrested, according to deputies.

Knight was booked at the Jefferson Co. Detention Center on two counts of aggravated assault.

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Sunday, January 22, 2023

